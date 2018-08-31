Pepperell Middle site plan set to move forward
With feedback from the Lindale community showing support for building a new Pepperell Middle on its current site, Floyd County Schools is looking to move forward with the process of planning for the new school.
Superintendent Jeff Wilson said he will ask Floyd County Board of Education members for their go-ahead in formalizing plans for the current site during Tuesday’s meeting.
Last week, during a Pepperell area community meeting, Wilson asked for input on demolishing the current school and using the site for a new school. He said Friday the input received represents backing for the idea.
The board will not formally approve using the site Tuesday, Wilson said, but their approval allows preliminary work to proceed, while also providing an additional period for public comment.
"We didn't want to get ahead of the community," he said.
The prep work includes submitting a site approval application to the Georgia Department of Education. Also, the system will look to have soil sampling done, which will involve digging both outside and inside the school, to ensure the site can support a school. Even though a school has been on the site for decades, there is not complete certainty in it being able to support a new building, Wilson said. The digging inside the school will be done on the weekends, he said.
“You just never know what’s under that building,” he said, adding that is what the system wants to know before it fully commits financially to building the school there.
The cost of building the school is expected to exceed $22 million, with the primary funding source the 1-cent education local option sales tax, which voters approved an extension of last fall.
The goal is to have the board ready to take an official vote on the site in October, Wilson said. This would lead into final preconstruction preparations, such as determining the specs of the building while keeping the constraints of rising construction costs in mind, he said. Then as students end their school year, demolition would be set to begin in June, followed by construction.
Wilson said a timeline for when construction will finish is not determined since the extent of what the building will be is not final. And there’s no promise being made for it to be ready by the start of the next school year, but the aim is to have it open at some point during the year, as soon as the school is completed.
Where middle schoolers will go during construction will be up for discussion over the coming weeks, Wilson said. One idea is to use McHenry Primary, which is closing at the end of this school year, since it has large classrooms that could be divided in two to accommodate more students.
“We do believe we would be able to get the majority of our students in the building,” he said.
Using McHenry for middle schoolers would also require getting approval from the state DOE, Wilson said.
“There’s several other loops we still have to get through,” he said.