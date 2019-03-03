Floyd County Commissioners are keeping a close eye on House Bill 411, a measure that would ban the collection of any nontax-related fees or assessments through property tax bills.
HB 411 has yet to get a hearing in the Ways & Means Committee but it has until Thursday to make it through the House. Any legislation that hasn't passed at least one chamber by Crossover Day will be dead until the Georgia General Assembly reconvenes next year.
"It's going to create havoc on our street light districts if it passes," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "It will affect the city's curb-and gutter assessments, their sidewalk assessments, too."
At least 50 counties use property tax bills to collect fees for special services — including sanitation, stormwater, fire and nuisance abatement. The Association County Commissioners of Georgia contends that it's the most efficient way to get the payments.
"Experience of local governments has shown that removing fees from property tax bills causes collection rates to drop from the more than 90-percent range to the 70- to 80-percent range," an ACCG position paper states.
The mechanism can be a benefit to property owners seeking services outside a county's general operations, such as street lights that come with an electric bill. The pending legislation was a source of concern last week, before the Floyd County Commission adopted an ordinance that would let residents request repairs on privately owned roads.
"They'd have to put 25 percent down and we'd place a lien on their taxes to collect the rest over three years," McCord said. "If the law changes, we couldn't do it."
McCord said some Harold Drive residents in Coosa have been asking for help after construction of a Rome bypass leg cut off an exit. And a contingent from Mountain Lane is having trouble with erosion, which also washes dirt onto Walker Mountain Road. Fixes could be deemed "in the best interest of the county," he noted.
The board adopted the ordinance unanimously, with a caution that they'd be unlikely to approve a petition without a dependable means of collection.
"We need to do something," Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said. "We can't keep kicking the can down the road."
There's an older ordinance allowing residents to petition for their road to be brought up to county standards and taken over as a public thoroughfare. However, McCord said it's costly work and has never been invoked.
Under the new ordinance, owners of at least 75 percent of the lot foot-age could petition the county to make one-time repairs. There are some restrictions designed to prevent one property owner from making the contract over the objections of the others, and to prevent developers from taking advantage of the offer.
Commissioner Larry Maxey said the plan is for the county to take bids, award the contract and pay up front.
"County employees shouldn't do the work. They have other things to do," he said.
There also is a $200 application fee, to ensure there is serious interest from the property owners.