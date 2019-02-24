Peach Tree Classic Cheer

Thousands of cheerleaders descended on downtown Rome's Forum River Center, 301 Tribune Street, Sunday for the Peach Tree Classic. The event was open to all ages and included recreation, school, all star, prep, novice and dance teams and individuals. / Contributed

