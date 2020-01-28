For those looking for a special furry sweetheart, Public Animal Welfare Services is waiving their adoption fees for all animals through Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
The promotion is part of a Petco Foundation-sponsored contest for creative marketing. Using the hashtag #ShelterValentine with each social media adoption post, PAWS will have the chance to win a grant of up to $10,000.
Veterinary assistant Nicole Farrell created the waived adoption fee promotion to help make PAWS competitive in the grant contest. Fees are normally $40 for dogs and $35 for cats.
Currently, PAWS is at full capacity for dogs, with over 100 at the shelter. According to Farrell, they have almost no kennel space left. She said there are many dogs with sweet personalities that are being overlooked because of their breed or appearance.
PAWS is only at quarter-capacity for cats, with 38 cats being housed by the shelter.
Farrell mentioned that many people worry that waiving adoption fees puts shelter animals in danger of being adopted by dangerous owners, such as those who would use them for dog fighting or breeding.
But, she said, many studies have found no correlation between free adoption and animals getting adopted into dangerous situations. While the possibility is there, it is highly unlikely, she said.
For the next two weeks, one person each will get one waived fee with any animal. The PAWS building is at 99 North Ave. and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.