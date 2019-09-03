Public Animal Welfare Services has accepted 40 medium-sized, mixed-breed dogs from a Wax Road address. These animals are a part of an apparent animal hoarding case, according to a Floyd County press release.
“All animals appear to be in good health and have been fed well,” PAWS director Jeffery Mitchell said. “We are working with the owner closely through this and she agreed that things have gotten out of hand. All animals appear to be of mixed breeds and are apparently the result of over breeding. This started as only a few animals and quickly became more because of none of these animals being altered.”
PAWS is working closely with local rescues to network these animals and find rescue placement or homes for them, the release stated. All 40 dogs will be examined and given vaccinations, deworming, and flea treatment from shelter staff before being placed up for adoption.
The facility can be reached at 706-236-4537. Contact the shelter if you are interested in adopting one of these animals or donating to their care.