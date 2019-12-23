When Nicole Farrell, a veterinary assistant at Floyd County’s Public Animal Welfare Services, went to a training funded by Maddie’s Fund, she got an idea.
In hopes to reduce the amount of time a dog spends at Floyd County’s only animal shelter, she thought it might be a good idea to have people spend time with potential furry additions to their families over the Christmas holiday. That’s when she organized “Home for the PAWlidays.”
For this, people can bring a dog home from PAWS for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“Our goals are to have our average length of stay reduced,” said Farrell. “Our average stay is over a month. We would like to cut that in half.”
According to Farrell, animal shelters nationwide have seen that if people get the chance to spend time with a dog they’ll potentially adopt, they’re more likely to follow through with the adoption. It’s even more likely to see positive results when the animal shelter picks who they think the best dog might be for your family.
Take Rex, one of the dogs who's been residing at PAWS, for example. The Casey family came in for the “Home for the PAWlidays” to bring Rex home. They didn’t pick him. The Casey family has another dog at home. They also have a cat and a 4-year-old daughter named Elizabeth. Rex loves children, but he’s scared of cats.
“He’s a very gentle boy,” said Farrell. “He’s not going to be attacking every cat in the household. He wanted to run away from every cat.”
Rex also came from an awful cruelty situation where eight dogs were found severely malnourished. That’s how Farrell knew he would get along with other dogs.
Zach Casey, who is taking Rex home with his family, said whether or not they keep Rex will depend on how he does at their house.
“We have some extra time on our hands,” he said. “My wife saw it on Facebook and she’s an avid animal lover. You just have to take the time with them and make sure you’re socializing them well.”
PAWS closed at 1 p.m. on Monday, and won’t reopen until Thursday, Dec. 26. While the “Home for the PAWlidays” opportunity is closed, PAWS has many more programs coming up where people will be able to foster cats and dogs, and hold sleepovers.