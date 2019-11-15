Public Animal Welfare Services is trying something new: They’re letting people take one of the puppies in the shelter home for a day to offset the pressure of committing to keeping a dog.
Jeff Mitchell, the director of PAWS said the “field trips” are a mutually beneficial process.
Not only does it allow potential adopters to spend a few hours with the dog before they decide on commitment, but it also helps the shelter as well.
“Most of the animals we get are strays, so we don’t have a lot of insight on them,” said Mitchell.
Usually when people surrender their animals to the shelter, the owner is able to give a rundown of their behavior. With strays that come in from animal control, however, the field trips can serve as an opportunity for the shelter to learn more about the dog’s behavior outside of the shelter.
“When they bring the dog back, we have them fill out a report card on the dog,” he said.
Potential adopters can take the dogs anywhere on the field trip. Mitchell said he likes to hear about how they interacted with other dogs at the dog park, if they’re friendly with other animals like cats, and how they enjoyed the car ride.
The report card also asks questions about temperament.
One dog, Casey, who has been at PAWS since September, took a field trip and was reported as a “couch potato.”
She’s a bit older, so she likes to lie around.
Before the program, Mitchell said they would lose adoptions due to people adopting the dogs and finding they weren’t compatible in their households.
“Sometimes we’ll lose adoptions because they already have a pet at home, or they have kids at home,” he said. “Sometimes they’re just not the dog they’re looking for.”
So far, he said, the program has seen some success. Even though most field trips don’t end in adoption, there have already been at least two adoptions since the program started two weeks ago.
Anyone who wants to “borrow” a dog has to be over 18 years old and should not be in the system for violations to animals. If you want to adopt the dog, you don’t have to bring it back; simply come back to the shelter before they close and fill out the adoption paperwork. PAWS is located at 99 North Ave.