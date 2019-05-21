A pet food pantry is opening at the Public Animal Welfare Services building at 99 North Ave. thanks to a $5,000 grant from Maddie’s Fund.
This pet food pantry will be open to anyone who is deemed to have financial need for the services. According to a press release, the goal of this program is to reduce the numbers of animals surrendered because of financial hardship.
PAWS accepted 3,136 animals between May 2018 and May 2019. A large percentage of these animals were owner surrendered.
“We see many animals surrendered by people who would love to be able to keep them, but their finances do not allow it. We hope that by offering this program, we will be able to see more pets stay with the people who love them the most-their owners.” Jeffery Mitchell, director of Public Animal Welfare Services, said in a press release.
Programs provided by the Humane Society of the United States Pets for Life Program have assisted PAWS to create a pet-guardian resource program for this community, the release stated. There are many basic supplies for both cats and dogs as well as limited supplies for other species.
They also intend to grow this program over the next three years, including the creation of a veterinary program for under served pets and pet parents.