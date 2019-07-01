PAWS is offering free pet adoptions for the foreseeable future, to clear space for the animals they know will keep coming.
"We still have several months to go on this," Adoption Specialist Vicki Helms said about the baby boom that always starts in the spring. "We're getting more kittens than anything. Kittens and cats that are pregnant."
The Floyd County animal shelter at 99 North Ave. was busy Monday with people picking out pets – and dropping them off. Helms said that, by 12:30 p.m., they had adopted out two cats and three dogs and taken in five cats and four dogs.
"We haven't been able to take big dogs in for about two months and we don't have anymore room for feral cats," she said.
JoJo Guice, 6, was one of the early adopters, going home with a small mixed-breed dog he named Roscoe. In a glassed-in playroom, Timothy Bishop was amusing himself with the cats while his fiancee, Madison Garrett, finished the paperwork for their new dog.
"They had it named Dopey and I might keep it. It kind of suits him," Bishop laughed.
Garrett said she liked the name as well, as she headed back to the puppy room to pick up her new pet that – to a stranger's eye – looked pretty much like the other four dogs it was housed with.
"I've been wanting to get a puppy for so long," Garrett said, dropping the leash provided by PAWS and snuggling Dopey in her arms. "Today is a good day."
It was halfway good for the Inheonye family, who had two puppies they wanted to adopt. One was cleared, but the other hadn't been there long enough to get checked out.
Detail Officer Angela Hawkins explained how they could put a hold on it and come back Monday, if it was available. No other family would be able to adopt it, but one of the rescue groups that works with PAWS could claim it.
"Rescue trumps adoption," Hawkins said. "They can move so many more out."
The agreements with certified rescue groups has helped PAWS, the public animal welfare services facility, attain a 96.8% live outcome rate so far this year. As of the end of April, 930 dogs and cats had either been rescued, adopted or returned to their owners.
PAWS is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.
The $5.7 million state-of-the-art shelter was funded through an earmark in the 2013 special purpose local option sales tax package. It opened in December 2016 with space for 232 animals compared to 129 animals at the old shelter on Mathis Road – which has been remodeled as the county's first morgue.
The facility boasts indoor and outdoor play areas so people can interact with the animals they're considering adopting. There's also a surgical suite where animals can be spayed, neutered and treated for a range of ailments.