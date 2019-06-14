Pet owners in the Rome area will get some assistance with their fur babies thanks to a $5,000 donation to the Floyd county Public Animal Welfare Services Friday. Mary Ellen Pethel, a graduate of Rome High drove to Rome from Nashville Friday to present the check on behalf of the Laura Chesnut Community Assistance Program.
Chesnut, 42, a graduate of Rome High Class of '94, died a tragic and sudden death in May of this year.
"We're going to use it to help the under-served residents of our community. If they have an animal that needs a dog house we can use it to bring them into compliance, said Jeff Mitchell, PAWS director. "If there is a violation of the ordinance we'll be glad to help get them a dog house. We have a lot of poverty in the area and a lot of time the animals are just a financial burden."
Funds will be available to help pet owners purchase collars, leashes, food, whatever the immediate need might be as long as the recipient is a resident of Floyd County.
The program is designed to help people keep their pets and not sink into a condition where they are having to surrender their animals because they simply can't afford to take care of them anymore.
Mitchell had 280 animals at the PAWS facility on North Avenue Friday, and explained that a lot of the dogs and cats had good homes but their owners fell on hard times. "It's not designed to be a permanent fix. We give them resources that will help them through hard times and helpfully get back on their feet," Mitchell said.
Pethel said the program was the result of the tragic death of Laura Chesnut, a classmate of hers at both Rome High and Berry College.
"She lit up any room that she walked into," Pethel said of Chesnut. When Pethel learned of her tragic and sudden death, she wanted to do something to further Chesnut's memory and several friends started a Go Fund Me Account online and raised the $5,000 pretty quickly.
"Laura had a love for animals and particularly rescue animals, so I reached out to Jeff," Pethel said. The second project Pethel and Chesnut's friends want to do is plant a chestnut tree in her memory at the new dog park in Ridge Ferry Park. "We think a beautiful tree with a plaque in a beautiful place would be a great way to remember a beautiful person," Pethel said.