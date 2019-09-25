About a week after a feral dog pack mauled a cat in East Rome, Public Animal Welfare Services say there haven't been any sign of the animals after trapping several in the area around St. Mary's Catholic School.
"We're still monitoring the area and check traps daily," PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said. "It's been over a week and we have seen no sign of the animals."
Mitchell said when PAWS officers first went out there were little to no signs of wildlife and cats in the area where the dogs were being reported. Since then, wildlife and other animal activity has picked back up, signaling the predators have moved on or disbanded.
The traps set out by PAWS yielded several dogs captured and one coyote, Mitchell said. The organization unfortunately had to put down the members of the pack as they were too aggressive to be adopted.
The only one that hasn't been put down is a dog who was found with a jar stuck on its head. That dog is currently with an animal rescue group, the director said.
To better combat large packs of dogs in the future — something Mitchell hopes won't happen — PAWS is getting tranquilizer darts capable of sending a radio signal back to animal control officers, making capture easier.
The original darts take about 5-10 minutes to sedate an animal, Mitchell said. In that time the animal can run off and hide before passing out, making it harder for PAWS officers to find them.
The new darts will emit a tone which grows louder as officers get near the animal. As of right now they're still waiting on one last part to come in before officers can take them into the field. In the meantime, Mitchell said PAWS now has an eight-round net gun that can be used to safely trap an animal if a catch pole can't be used.
If anyone sees wild or stray dogs that could be considered dangerous, contact PAWS at 706-236-4537, or 911 if there is immediate danger.