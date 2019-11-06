For those who missed Pup-A-Palooza in the spring and looking for a way to celebrate National Happy Hour Day, a new fall dog event is coming to the Ridge Ferry dog park next week.
"We were looking for a way to tie in a national holiday with the event so we came up with Yappy Hour" said Brittany Griffin of the Rome-Floyd Planning Department. "It'll be BYOB: 'bring your own bowl.'"
Griffin described the event as similar to Pup-a-Palooza, but not quite as big. Fellow dog lovers will be able to meet and mingle with each other and let their dogs roam leash free. As part of the happy hour theme, Swift and Finch will have their mobile truck on site to sell cider, coffee and other hot beverages.
The event will also be an opportunity for people to become members of Friends of the Dog Park, the local group advocating for awareness and improvements of the Ridge Ferry dog park. There will be a Google doc available for people to fill out on the PAWS and Friends of the Dog Park Facebook pages.
"Our new dog park at Ridgeferry Park is a testament to the importance of citizen involvement in government, particularly local government." said Brice Wood of Rome-Floyd planning department.
A water feature and bench were recently installed at the park, but Griffin and the other members of Friends of the Dog Park are currently raising funds for obstacle course items and a few more benches.
For those who sign up to become members of Friends of the Dog Park, names will be put in a raffle at Yappy Hour for three dog themed gift baskets and certificates. Unlike Pup-a-Palooza, there won't be any veterinarian baskets.
Yappy Hour takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information or to sign up for Friends of the Dog Park, visit their Facebook page or contact Brittany Griffin at bgriffin@romega.us