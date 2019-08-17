One by one, the dogs and cats at the Public Animal Welfare Services left the North Avenue facility for their forever homes during Saturday’s Bow Wow Luau, until over half the shelter sat empty.
PAWS waived all adoption fees for the event and offered $10 micro-chipping in order to bring more people into the shelter to look at the 115 cats and dogs housed at the facility.
Vet assistant Nicole Farrell organized the event which ran during national Clear the Shelter Weekend, and the result was a full day of adoptions and empty kennels. The first hour alone yielded 14 adoptions, she said.
“Sometimes we don’t get that in a day,” Farrell said.
The goal was to get as many animals adopted as possible she said, but even if they get at least one room clear that would be wonderful.
“It will be a good day if we get even one animal adopted,” PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said.
All actively adoptable animals were out on the floor to be adopted. The only animals at the facility that couldn’t be viewed during Saturday’s event were the sick and aggressive animals kept in quarantine.
Coming off the back of what Farrell and others at the shelter call kitten and puppy season, there were plenty of young animals at the shelter. However, not all the animals at PAWS Saturday were young. Juliette, a blue tick coon hound, was 15 but still found a home despite her age.
Doug, Dory and Jonas Smith drove two hours to get Juliette after they saw her on the PAWS website. Doug and Dory currently have five rescue dogs with two of them being of the same breed as Juliette, Dory said.
“When my husband saw her he was like ‘We can’t let that poor senior dog just sit up there,’” Smith said. “She has been here for two months and no one was going to adopt her.”
Farrell said it was good to see some of the older animals get adopted out. Juliette has some health issues but was bouncing back after a recent surgery and would regain her lost weight with proper care.
A dachshund and chihuahua mix, named Angel by PAWS, was found in the West Rome Walmart parking lot covered in ticks and fleas and was fostered briefly before being taken to PAWS. She wound up going home with the writer and his family, but not before napping in the newsroom first.
PAWS next event will be on Sept. 23 and will be an educational night focused on pitbulls. The Pittie PJ’s party will be a night where community members can come in and hang out at the shelters, Farrell said.