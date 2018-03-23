Paving work will move to North Fifth Avenue next week
The work will take place from the Oostanaula River Bridge all the way out to Turner McCall Boulevard. City manager Sammy Rich said the city has gone ahead and done the resurfacing on West Third and North Fifth because it received state LMIG funds for the work this year.
"Keep in mind when we come back and do Streetscape we're predominantly talking about sidewalk, more pedestrian types of things," Rich said. "I'd rather go ahead and have a nice smooth surface now even if we have to come back and re-do some of the intersection, depending on the design of the Streetscape."
Treglown told the business leaders and downtown property owners that the first of the Downtown Saturdays is scheduled for May 5. Downtown Saturdays took the place of the old First Friday series last year.
A series of events that will include a sidewalk chalk art competition begins at noon in conjunction with the annual Ellen Axson Wilson Art Walk. The annual Rome International Festival will also be held downtown with vendors celebrating the many cultures of Rome residents.
Bands are scheduled for a single stage at Fourth Avenue and Broad Street during the day, and the event will wrap up with the inaugural Lantern Parade from the main stage at 7:30 p.m.
The first in a series of workshops to show Romans how to make the lanterns will be held Tuesday, at the Rome-Floyd ECO River Education Center at 4 p.m. The lanterns cannot be lit with candles.