Paving, bridge contracts awarded for Northwest Georgia counties
The latest round of Georgia Department of Transportation contract awards include nearly $30 million worth of projects in Northwest Georgia counties.
Gordon County has two bridge replacements on the list.
Talley Construction Co. Inc. in Rossville won the bid to upgrade just over half a mile of the bridge and approaches on U.S. 41 over Lynn Creek. The $2.4 million project is slated to be done by the end of September 2019.
Wright Brothers Construction Co. Inc. will handle the replacement of the bridge on Ga. 156 over the CSX railroad tracks at a cost of $5.5 million. The completion date is set at March 31, 2020.
Work could begin soon on resurfacing U.S. 41 in Bartow County in two more areas, although GDOT officials said no firm start dates have been set on any of the latest contracts.
C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc. will pave 10.8 miles from south of Jones Street to Piedmont Avenue at a cost of $3.2 million. Crews have through July 2019 to finish.
“Transportation projects like this one continue to positively influence the lives of the residents of Northwest Georgia by helping improve mobility and enhancing safety,“ said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the GDOT office in Cartersville.
Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. has the same time schedule to complete a $1.7 million resurfacing project on 1.7 miles from south of Peachtree Street to north of MLK Jr. Drive.
In Chattooga County, a $7.5 million bridge replacement of Ga. 48 over East Fork Little River is expected to run through May 2023. The contract went to Wright Brothers, which is based in Charleston, Tennessee.
There's also $4.3 million to fund replacement of the bridge and approaches on Taliaferro Springs Road over the Chattooga River. Tidwell Construction Co. in Douglasville has through the end of 2019 to complete the work.
In the north corner of the state, GDOT also awarded a $4.1 million contract to Massana, Inc. to rehabilitate a number of bridges on Interstates 59 and 75 in Catoosa, Dade and Whitfield counties. The Tyrone-based firm will be working on the project through April 30, 2021.