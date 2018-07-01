You are the owner of this article.
Patriotic Party in the Park on July 4 starts at 3 p.m, fireworks after sundown

Rome Independence Day fireworks

Fireworks fill the sky Saturday night, July 4, 2015, at Ridge Ferry Park for Rome’s Independence Day celebration. (Contributed photo by Ashlyn Ritch)

Patriotic Party In the Park will be July 4 at Ridge Ferry Park. At 3 p.m the park opens to the public and the Kid Zone opens ($5 arm band for play all day). From 6 - 8 p.m. there will be music and family games including a hula hoop contest, a watermelon eating contest, a water balloon contest and a pie eating contest. At 8 p.m. Little Known Letter takes the stage for live music. At dark, the fireworks, sponsored by Parker Systems and Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation, commence.

