Patriotic Party in the Park on July 4 starts at 3 p.m, fireworks after sundown
Patriotic Party In the Park will be July 4 at Ridge Ferry Park. At 3 p.m the park opens to the public and the Kid Zone opens ($5 arm band for play all day). From 6 - 8 p.m. there will be music and family games including a hula hoop contest, a watermelon eating contest, a water balloon contest and a pie eating contest. At 8 p.m. Little Known Letter takes the stage for live music. At dark, the fireworks, sponsored by Parker Systems and Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation, commence.
6 p.m. — Hula Hoop Contest
6:30 p.m. — Watermelon Eating Contest
7 p.m. — Water Balloon Contest
7:30 p.m. — Pie Eating Contest
8 p.m.: Little Known Letter on Stage
At Dark: Fireworks at Dark sponsored by Parker Systems and Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation