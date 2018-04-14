Pastor to share story of persecution at prayer breakfast
In a Saudi Arabian prison cell, a tortured and emaciated Pastor Wally Magdangal awaited his execution for months following his arrest in October 1991 by the country’s religious police. He had been found guilty of blasphemy and high treason for operating churches out of houses.
"I had my best times and moments with the Lord as a prisoner," the native of the Philippines said, spending all of his waking hours praying as his date for death by hanging — Christmas 1992 — approached.
The story of Magdangal, who founded the ministry Christians in Crisis here in the U.S., will unfold during the Rome Area Prayer Breakfast on May 3. This will be his second appearance at the event, held on the National Day of Prayer.
Before Magdangal was hunted down by religious authorities in the predominately Sunni Muslim nation; before the international community rallied in support of his release; and before he became the “face of the persecuted church,” he was a young man in his 20s seeking the reclamation of faith.
Born to devout Catholics in the heart of Manila, Magdangal said he knew nothing beyond the cathedrals of his birthplace. As he grew into adulthood, his relationship with God became mechanical and uninspiring, he said.
"I got sick and tired of church," Magdangal said. "I was totally disappointed in my religious experience."
So he sought God on his own. He recalled one night crying to himself and asking God, “Prove yourself to me.” In that moment, he said he felt the Holy Spirit embrace him. He was saved, he said, his purpose presented to him in a deeply personal bond not realized before.
“I was born again,” he said. “I became hungry and thirsty for God.
Magdangal picked up the Bible and explored the churches of various Christian denominations, never drawn to any specific one, while evangelizing on streets corners and outside the “Wall Street” of Manila.
Concerned over the lack of economic opportunities in his home country, Magdangal heard of economic opportunities in Saudi Arabia. He and his wife left for the Middle East.
"Saudi Arabia became my own mission field,” said Magdangal, who ended up working for the government as a personnel administrator.
A friend, a Baptist, he met told him of “secret fellowship” comprised of international parishioners in Riyadh, the country’s capital city. He was exposed to house churches spread across the city, eventually coming across a pastor from Tennessee who encouraged him to teach, leading to him being ordained.
Growing out of his apartment worship space, he found a home, which he began to preach from every day.
"We didn't realize that we were being spied on by the local authorities," Magdangal said. "We were very careful with our movements.”
Then in the midst of the Gulf War, after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait and the fear of an invasion of Saudi Arabia spread, religious authorities raided his house churches, interrogating his deacons and confiscating Christian books in January 1991, Magdangal said.
He went into hiding, moving from place to place to elude authorities. But they caught up with him in October 1991.
His wife was a nurse in a military hospital, where she made connections with a high-ranking general partial to them who insisted she write a letter to Filipino President Fidel Ramos, Magdangal said. Spreading from Ramos, international political figures, churches and human rights groups appealed to the monarchy of Saudi Arabia, and hours before his scheduled execution a stay was granted.
While visiting the U.S. and speaking at churches following his release, Magdangal’s daughter was born in San Francisco, where his family has stayed since — he and his wife became citizens in the early 2000s.
The prayer breakfast will be held at the Forum River Center, from 7-8:30 a.m. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Food is being provided by Chick-fil-A. There is no admission cost but those wishing to attend should pick up complimentary tickets or make a reservation to give organizers an accurate count to prepare for.
Places to pick up tickets — up until April 26 — include Chick-fil-A Dwarf House, Dogwood Books and Duffy’s Deli. Reservations can be made by emailing romeprayerbreakfast@gmail.com or calling coordinator Donna Chadwick at 706-295-1409.
In addition to Magdangal’s address, the Rev. Bill Flanagan, a former pastor at First Presbyterian Church, will be awarded the Hugh Burnes Christian Service Award.
For more information, visit romeprayerbreakfast.org.