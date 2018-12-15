Johnson has arranged to help the Community Kitchen on North Broad Street in a special way over the course of the next week. Of course, he's also hoping that it will promote his own business and healthier lifestyles for Romans.
Monday through Thursday, Johnson, owner of Smoothie King, 832 Turner McCall Blvd., will be giving away free 12-ounce smoothies to customers who bring in two canned good, or two boxes of dry food goods that he will donate to the Community Kitchen.
"I'm going to give them (Community Kitchen) all the canned goods I get Friday," Johnson said. The former Texas police officer explained that he felt like it would be a good idea to help the Community Kitchen for Christmas. "I tried to contact them for Thanksgiving but they said somebody else was doing something for them then," Johnson said. "I see them asking for donations all the time on the sign (outside the kitchen on North Broad Street) so I thought why not do a food drive for those who have never tried a smoothie. It will give them an opportunity to try a smoothie and do something for the Community Kitchen."
He got approval from Smoothie King corporate officials who helped make a flyer for him to put up in the store and distribute through the community.
Smoothies are generally a high protein, low carbohydrate blend of fruits and vegetables usually mixed with juices, milk or yogurt. It's not unusual to have powdered protein or crushed nuts added to the blend to enhance the protein value.
Johnson and Smoothie King are located in the former Ward's Pharmacy section of the Village shopping center on Turner McCall Boulevard.