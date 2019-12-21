Part two: The Technical College System and Dual enrollment

Jacob Vinson is a senior who attends Floyd County’s College and Career Academy. He’s taking up welding, and is set to graduate from high school with his diploma and two certificates in welding from Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Jacob is dual enrolled, meaning he’s earning high school and college credit at the same time. His goal to become a pipeline welder has taken him to competitive competitions.
“I’ve had the chance to compete in several different welding competitions," Vinson said. "I recently went to a region competition where I won first place, and I’ll compete at the state level in March.”
“This is like football to them,” said Alyson Lansdell, dual enrollment coordinator for Floyd County.
Usually, when people think of dual enrollment, they think of students who are trying to get their bachelor’s degree earlier. With Jacob working on welding certifications now, he won’t graduate with any student debt since his courses are funded by the state.
“(Dual enrollment) has helped cut down my time for… my post education,” he said. “Instead of having to go for maybe like a year or something only have to go for six months, seven months.”
Learning a trade that is likely to offer immediate employment with high earning potential is known to be a good alternative for students like Jacob who don’t desire to pursue an academic career. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median weekly earnings of a welder is $840 per week.
But with recent attempts by the Georgia State Legislature to make cuts to the dual enrollment program, this may not be a possibility for students who may want to follow the same path.
In HB 444, or the Dual Enrollment Act, the state legislature wanted to cut dual enrollment funding. The bill was set to cut summer classes, which would have forced students to pay for their summer courses to complete their program plans. It also wanted to cap hours at 30 hours, meaning that students would no longer have the possibility to earn their associate degree.
The bill was eventually tabled after extensive talks with teachers who advocate for dual enrollment. But that didn’t end the talks of cutting dual enrollment. In fact, many are expecting to see a different bill in the next legislative session.
“We are unsure of what changes will be made to the program,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, the president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College. “However, it is our understanding that the program cannot be sustained at the current level of funding.”
Dual enrollment numbers have skyrocketed since 2014. According to a state report, the program has seen growth by over 300 percent. It cost the state $78.8 million in 2018, compared to just $18.5 million in 2014. Even though HB 444 was tabled, it didn’t stop the legislature from making cuts anyways. For the first time, the state did not fund books for those who are dual enrolled. They only paid for tuition.
Stuart Phillips, the Vice President of Student Affairs at GNTC understands that it’s expensive.
“It’s gotta stop somewhere,” he said. “Whatever is decided at the legislative level, we’ll work with our secondary partners to make it work.”
One of the biggest attractions to dual enrollment is saving money and avoiding student loan debt. GNTC, according to Phillips, costs $100 per credit. The state likely pays about $1500 per semester for any student who dual enrolls at GNTC. If students can’t afford college, the school can’t afford to offer free college, and the state can’t afford college, then who can?
At GNTC, 30 percent of the population is made up of dual enrolled high school students across all six campuses. GNTC officials are worried that any cuts could affect student planning due to the way the timing of the legislative session works.
“We just hope that we would find out something sooner than later,” said Kristi Hart, the director of the Office of High School Initiatives for the Floyd County Campus at GNTC, “so that we can start preparing for the changes with... our secondary partners. Having time to implement any new changes is the more ideal situation.”
The state’s fiscal year begins on July 1 and ends on June 30th. One of the bigger concerns was for welding students like Jacob who usually end up having to take classes over the summer. Having already planned for the year ahead means that any classes after July 1 might be cut.
“When changes to the program are being discussed, it is our hope that representatives from the technical college system will be involved in the conversation,” said Popham.
No one is exactly sure of when changes to dual enrollment might come, but they are highly anticipated in the next legislative session. Colleges and area high schools are anxiously awaiting the changes, but simply want their voices heard.