A portion of Booger Hollow Road near the Polk County line will be closed for the next few months while crews replace a substandard bridge.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the project is federally funded through the state's Low-Impact Bridge Program. Marietta-based Baldwin Paving Co. won the Georgia Department of Transportation construction contract with a bid of $1,285,982.77.
"You'd better believe we're happy about it. We didn't have $1.2 million to replace a bridge," Skeen said.
The bridge over Lake Creek is just south of Lewis Road, less than a half-mile from Polk County. Baldwin crews have been prepping the site and set up detour signs effective Aug. 1. Good alternatives are U.S. 27 and Chubb Road.
LIBP projects require an agreement to detour drivers for up to 12 months. The Booger Hollow closure is listed as for six to nine months. However, the GDOT database indicates Baldwin crews could be done as early as Oct. 31.
The projects are done with prefabricated bridge components to expedite the work.
"We've got a handful of bridges that are weight-restricted and this is one of them," Skeen said. "We have a couple more in the planning stages and a verbal (agreement) on one, but that's still a year away."
The county secured the Booger Hollow grant in 2017 and the state has been working on erosion control, design and construction plans. Baldwin got a notice to proceed in early June and crews have been stabilizing the banks and relocating utility lines.
"It's a slow process, but it's a good program," Skeen said.