Parole hearing for Judith Neelley scheduled for Wednesday
The parole hearing for a woman convicted of kidnapping and later murdering a teen in Rome in 1982 is scheduled for Wednesday.
Events leading up to the hearing itself have been as contentious as Judith Ann Neelley’s prison sentence.
She was first sentenced to death for the torture and murder of Lisa Ann Millican at Little River Canyon. But in 1999 her sentence was commuted to a life sentence by outgoing Alabama Gov. Fob James.
There was a question of whether or not Neelley’s sentence then became life or life without parole. Legislators attempted to clear that issue up with a retroactive law, but in March that law barring Neelley from parole was ruled unconstitutional.
More court hearings followed and eventually it was decided Neelley was eligible for parole — though that could be a moot point.
Even if she is granted parole, she could be arrested by Georgia authorities who have a warrant for her for a consecutive life sentence in the kidnapping and killing of Janice Kay Chatman. Her then husband, Alvin Neelley, was imprisoned in Georgia for the killing of Chatman and died in prison in 2005.
At this point, Neelley is scheduled for a parole hearing Wednesday in Montgomery, Ala. She won’t be in attendance at that hearing but members of Millican’s family do plan to attend.
Cassie Millican, the sister-in-law of Lisa Ann Millican, on Monday said three people are allowed to speak at the hearing. The family of Lisa Ann Millican has been vocal about their desire to keep Neelley in prison.
A letter from Meidith H. Barnes, the chief legal counsel for the Alabama parole board, to Neelley’s former attorney Barry Ragsdale shows Neelley requested to waive the parole hearing with the understanding she would be able to withdraw her waiver at a later date.
However, that isn’t the case Barnes wrote.
“The Board has no established policy or rule governing the parole waiver process other than this waiver form,” Barnes wrote. The waiver reads “I am not interested in parole, and it is my decision to serve the remainder of my sentence without parole.”
“Hence, if Ms. Neelley signs the waiver, there is no guarantee that the Board would allow her to withdraw her waiver at a later date,” Barnes wrote.
Editor's note: This story was corrected to show the hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.