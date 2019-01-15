"Golf Fore Less is funding it and we're building it," said Kevin Cowling, executive director of Rome Floyd Parks & Recreation. "It's about 80 percent complete."
The golf equipment retailers won a contract last year to manage the publicly-owned facility at 1325 Kingston Road — with the provision that they and the county would both contribute toward an upgrade.
Cowling reported to the Parks & Rec board Tuesday on projects underway or in the works for the coming year.
Fencing is up at the dog park on the shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park. Cowling said crews are working on the security cameras and keyless entry system and it's expected to be open by the spring.
"We'll have a ribbon-cutting when it's ready. We're thinking of calling it something like Yappy New Year," he said, eliciting chuckles from the board.
The project is funded through a $25,000 earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package and $20,000 from the Floyd County Commission. Electronic fobs for entry are expected be available for a small processing fee with proof the dog has an up-to-date rabies shot.
Parks & Rec also has $95,440 remaining from the 2013 SPLOST for playground improvements. Cowling said they'll use it to continue replacing mulch with rubberized surfaces that are safer and easier to maintain.
In other areas, there's funding in the 2019 budget for 12 new lounge chairs at the Northside Swim Center, chairs and tables at the senior center, two hot dog machines for the park concessions stands and a propane grill on a trailer for youth football and cheerleading events.
There's also $10,000 for driving range improvements and the gymnastics program is getting just over $6,000 in new equipment, including a 40-foot tumble track.
"It's like a big, long trampoline," Cowling explained.
The Rome City Commission also has earmarked $50,000 for improvements to a park or parks in the city. Cowling said he's talking with City Manager Sammy Rich about the best use of the funds.