Parks & Rec unveils summer camp programs
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation also is offering specialty camps with themes ranging from LEGOs and sports to nature crafts and gymnastics.
Parents can sign up their children online or at the Parks & Rec main office in the old armory, 1 Shorter Ave.
"We're very excited about this summer," Executive Director Kevin Cowling told his board Tuesday.
Flyers listing the camps and scheduled events — including dates for free outdoor movies and farmers markets — are starting to show up around the county. Cowling said they're automatically placed in the schools, and board members suggested they also go to community hotspots such as grocery stores and churches.
Member Spencer Brewer asked the department to make a greater effort to let people know scholarships are available for the camps. Families that provide proof of income could be eligible for discounts of 50 percent to 75 percent through a fund set up last year by the Floyd County Commission.
"Kids ought to take advantage of this," Brewer said.
Camp Anthony programs for ages 5 to 12 are $100 a week. They're held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes.
Supervised arts and crafts, group games, movies and free play are arranged around a different theme each week, such as music, dinosaurs and superheroes. Field trips are planned for Wednesdays; campers go to the Northside Swim Center on Fridays; and breakfast and lunch are provided.
The first camp, Blue Hawaii, runs May 29 through July 1.
Specialty camps are held at various locations, depending on the activity. Some have more than one session, others are offered for just one week.
"They usually fill up fast," Cowling said.
Here's a look at what's on tap starting in June:
l Gymnastics Camp, at $100 a week, features gymnastics, tumbling, games and crafts. There are 15 spots for ages 3 to 5 and 30 for ages 6 and older.
l All-Sports Camp gives kids ages 7 to 14 experience with a different sport each day: basketball, volleyball, soccer, swimming, flag football and tennis. Cost is $90.
l Kid vs. Wild is an outdoor nature and sports camp for ages 8 to 12, sponsored by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Floyd County Wildlife Club. Cost is $130.
l Camp Glam, for ages 5 to 10, focuses on "all things girly," such as facials, nails and DIY projects. Cost is $90.
l Road Trip, for ages 9 to 13, offers trips to seven different destinations including Lakepoint Station, Whitewater, Berry BOLD and High Point indoor rock climbing. Cost is $275.
l LEGO Nerf Camp teaches teamwork and encourages imagination with building competitions and Nerf Wars. It's for ages 6 to 12 and costs $90.
l Camp Goodtimes is a three-week day camp program for developmentally challenged youth ages 6 to 21. Swimming, bowling, crafts and field trips are planned. Cost is $100 a week.
Also, Northside Swim Center opens May 26, with open swim Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Swim classes from ages 6 months and up will be offered.
The Farmers Market at Ridge Ferry Park starts June 2. Local vendors will be on site from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each Wednesday and Saturday.
Two free movies also are slated for Ridge Ferry Park. "Jurassic Park" will be showing June 21 and "Cars" will be featured July 21.
For more information about the summer programs, check the website or call the Parks & Rec main office at 706-291-0766.