Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation has released its summer guide of events and activities, and registration is now open.
"You should be able to find something for your child to do," Interim Executive Director Todd Wofford told his board Tuesday.
Deise Gomez, marketing coordinator, said the pamphlet is posted online and they'll soon be distributed in all the local schools.
First up were announcements that the Floyd County Special Olympics is scheduled for Thursday at Darlington School, and the Town Green play-in fountain will open for the season Friday.
"We're also going to have 22 baseball teams in for a one-day tournament at Alto Park this weekend," Wofford said.
The Junior Home Run Derby set for today is being rescheduled to May 1, but Wofford said the April 24 Pitch Hit & Run competition is still on. The free program, for boys and girls ages 7 to 14, is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. It's set for 6 p.m. at Alto Park.
New this summer are youth basketball — registration runs through May 5 — and adult basketball for players age 19 and up.
Summer camps start up in June, after school lets out. The agency is partnering with the Northwest Georgia Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA. Wofford said the summer feeding program also will be a bit different this year.
"From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. we're going to give them food; we're going to give them snacks; and we're going to give them encouragement," he said. "We'll have the staff out there playing traditional games with them. We're trying to get them off their electronic devices and in touch with nature and sports."
The free program for children 18 and younger will be held at recreation facilities around the county. The school systems will be involved and no registration is required.
The summer day camps at Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes will run weekly from June 3 through July 26. The Boys & Girls Club is setting up programs that include sports and games, field trips, dance, art and more.
There are three sessions of baseball behind the levee in June, and the popular LEGO Camp at Thornton Recreation Center runs July 22-26. Gymnastic camps, the Kid vs. Wild outdoor adventure camp, a multi-sports camp and Camp Goodtimes, for developmentally challenged youth, also will be offered.
Multi-sibling discounts and scholarships are available for some of the programs through the Parks & Rec main office, 1 Shorter Ave.
Also, unlimited swim season passes are on sale for the Northside Swim Center at $50 for individuals and $200 for a family up to five people. The facility at 501 Kingston Ave. opens May 27. Open swim is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Sundays. Individual admissions are $5 a day.