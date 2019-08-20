Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation board members want to do something about people smoking at public parks and playing fields.
"It's one of the top complaints we get," Executive Director Todd Wofford said during Tuesday's monthly meeting.
The board enacted a tobacco ban in 2008. The policy restricts tobacco within 50 feet of any fenced area used for Parks & Rec activities — including unfenced playgrounds, outdoor spectator seating areas and athletic fields, and in covered facilities.
But Wofford said the policy is, for the most part, ignored.
"The Breatheasy Rome folks spent thousands to put up signs. People go outside the fences, but they're still inside the parks," he said.
Ralph Davis, who chairs the citizen board, noted that smoking and vaping were problems at the family-friendly SoulFest held early this month at Ridge Ferry Park.
"They don't understand that if they're smoking nearby, it permeates everything," Davis said.
Wofford pulled a copy of the county ordinances that doesn't appear to prohibit smoking under the section governing parks and recreation.
Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said the ban should be covered by an ordinance prohibiting tobacco use in county facilities. However, he said he'd ask the county attorney to review the law, including the possible need of an amendment to add vaping.
"We'll fix it," said Commissioner Wright Bagby, the county's liaison to the recreation board.
In other actions Tuesday, the board heard that youth sports programs are ramping up for the fall.
The Youth Football Jamboree is set for Tuesday, Aug. 27, and a baseball clinic with local high school and college coaches is set for Thursday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the levee fields.
Wofford said it will be a time for personal meetings between parents, players and coaches — something the coaches don't have time to do in the spring.
"You can come get to know your high school coach and listen to what the pros, the college coaches, have to tell you," he said.
Both seasons start Sept. 3.
Wofford said participation is down in the football Mite Division, for ages 11 to 13. It's likely because it's easier for parents to let their kids stay after school to play on the middle school teams, he said, instead of taking them out later to practice.
The disconnect is happening everywhere, he noted, and they were able to form a league with Cartersville, Bartow County, Calhoun and Gordon County.
Registration for the younger Pee Wee and Junior Pee Wee divisions was at 300 players, though, and "it'll be a good season," he said.