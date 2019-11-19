The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is promoting its centers through fun and festive theme events this holiday season.
At the Recreation Services and Finance Committee meeting Tuesday, board members discussed previous and upcoming events that have helped their centers gain more public attention.
With Christmas coming up, RFPR officials have begun planning Playtime with Santa, a new free family fun event.
Santa Claus and his “athletic elves” will be taking over the local recreation centers for an evening of games, music and festive fun.
Playtime with Santa will take place the second and third weekends of December from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Tuesday Dec. 12.
Kids will be able to get their pictures taken with Santa and play different games in the center, such as basketball, hula hoops and even Nerf games in some locations. A coloring station with holiday sheets will also be available.
Kids will be able to help themselves to milk and cookies at the event.
The event will also serve as a way for people to learn about the different facilities Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation offers to rent out to the community, such as the different centers where the events takes place.
Back in October, the annual Truck or Treat was almost flooded out, but Parks & Rec officials acted quickly and moved the event inside the Thornton Recreation Center at North Floyd Park.
The event had a turnout of almost 1,900 kids and their parents.
“We had people saying they had never been to the center before or even heard of it.” Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred said.
Playtime with Santa will travel to a different center each day. The schedule is: Parker Center on Kingston Highway Dec. 9; Thornton Center at North Floyd Park on Dec. 10; Anthony Center at Garden Lakes Park on Dec. 12; Gilbreath Center on Garden Avenue in Lindale Dec. 16; and Fielder Center near Banty Jones Park on Dec. 17. Each event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.