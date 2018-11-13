The City of Rome Parking Office is offering free holiday parking at the 3rd Avenue deck starting Friday in anticipation of the busy holiday season. Levels 2-4 will be free for the holiday season.
The deck is located next to the Forum River Center. The free parking option will launch just in time for Downtown Rome Holiday Open House on Saturday. Free family activities will be held at the Town Green to include trolley rides with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Candy Cane Hunt at 1 p.m. Downtown businesses are encouraged to feature holiday window displays for a chance to win Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice awards. The Forum on Ice is also open with holiday ice skating open daily until Dec. 29.
The parking office will roll out License Plate Recognition to better enforce the current 2-hour time limit ordinance for on-street parking.
For questions concerning Downtown Parking, contact Parking Services Manager, Becky Smyth at 706-236-4520, parking@romega.us.