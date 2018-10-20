The Rome City Commission will consider on Monday a significant increase in some parking fines downtown.
The changes come as a recommendation from the city’s Traffic Commission.
During a discussion of the proposed hike earlier this month, Downtown Parking Manager Becky Smyth told the group there are a handful of scofflaws who regularly ignore the two-hour limit per day and pay the fines “as a cost of doing business.”
Traffic Commission members questioned Smyth closely on the plan, and rejected the idea of eliminating a written warning for the first offense. Commissioner Wendy Davis said many people still don’t understand the limit applies even if the car is moved to another spot.
New to the schedule is a $25 fine for backing into a spot, or parking any way that the vehicle’s license plate is not easily visible to the electronic reader that will be used for enforcement.
While some fines are slated to rise just $5 or $10, parking in front of a fire hydrant would double to $100 from $50. Parking in a handicap zone without a permit also would rise to $200 from $100.
Fines for exceeding the parking limit would range from $15 for the first offense, up from $10; to $100 for the fifth offense, up from $80. The proposal sent forward to the City Commission also would levy a $200 fine for the sixth offense. Each offense will be removed from the driver’s local record after three years for a “re-set,” Smyth said
The City Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The board will caucus at 5 p.m., as usual, but the session will take place at Restoration Rome. The one-stop-shop for foster care services is taking shape in the old Southeast Elementary School building on Crane Street.
Both board meetings are open to the public.
Also on the agenda are resolutions setting fees for garbage pickup, facility rental and cemetery space and services for 2019.
Solid Waste fees are slated to go up 3 percent. Residential fees for a 20-gallon cart will rise to $4.25 a month from $4.15; to $9.95 from $9.65 for a 65-gallon cart; and to $15.25 from $14.80 for a 95-callon cart.
Commissioners also plan to drop the sprinkler requirement for commercial buildings that are 5,000-square feet or larger, in favor of the 12,000-square-foot threshold used by Floyd County and the state. The Business Development Committee is recommending the change to encourage new projects.
Most of the downtown district would not be affected because there are residences in the second floors.