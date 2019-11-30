While people finish off their Thanksgiving leftovers, trees and decorations start going up as the Christmas season officially begins.
And, don’t worry, there are plenty of parades to go around in the next couple of weeks to get anyone in the Christmas spirit.
Christmas on the Square in Adairsville
Christmas on the Square in Adairsville launches the celebrations on Monday. The festivities start at 5 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m.
“Altogether, we’ll have anywhere from 35 to 40 floats,” Marketing and Events Coordinator for the City of Adairsville Bethany Brady said.
Santa Claus will the end the parade on a rooftop float and light the tree in the middle of the square. An opportunity for Pictures with Santa will immediately follow.
According to Brady, one of the best things about the event is that practically everything is free. From pictures with Santa to complimentary hot chocolate, it’s a “fun time for families.”
The Rome Christmas ParadeThe Rome Christmas Parade follows Christmas On the Square. It’s one of the oldest and biggest parades in Georgia, drawing thousands upon thousands to watch the long line of decorated floats go by.
“This year we have about 100 floats,” Christmas Parade Committee member Janet Byington said.
Last Tuesday, John Schroeder, co-owner of Schroeder’s New Deli, was named Grand Marshal of the Christmas parade.
This year’s parade theme is “Let it be Christmas everywhere!” Byington commented that the theme can be interpreted as international, with floats showcasing how Christmas is celebrated around the world.
The Rome Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday with participants getting into position by 5:30 p.m. downtown.
Lindale Christmas ParadeOn Saturday, Restoration Lindale will host the Lindale Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. Float lineup begins half an hour earlier at Pepperell Primary School on Dragon Drive.
“We’ve had as many as 70 floats in the parade,” president of Restoration Lindale Tim Reynolds said.
Unlike the Rome parade, there isn’t a grand marshal to kick off the event, but the parade will end with Santa Claus riding in the classic Lindale firetruck.
The star lighting ceremony will follow directly after the parade.
Arts and crafts, along with food vendors will be lined up between Lindale Mill and the Gilbreath Center on South First Street throughout the day.
Christmas in the Country and the Cave Spring Christmas Parade
The City of Cave Spring will host two different Christmas events two weeks in a row.
On this coming Saturday and Sunday, Christmas in the Country will take place at Rolater Park on Old Cedartown Road.
About 150 vendors will be selling “a little bit of everything,” as Sandra Lindsey put it.
Lindsey serves as the executive director of the Downtown Development Authority
An assortment of homemade items will be available, such as jams, jellies, wreaths and crafts. The vendors will be all over the downtown area and some will be inside the Hearn Academy building on Cedartown Street. Kids will be able to get their pictures taken with Santa at the seasonal event.
Food vendors will also be present at the festival and all four downtown restaurants will be open.
Christmas in the Country will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Finally, on December 14, Cave Spring will host their Christmas parade, starting at 6 p.m.
“Anyone who wants to participate can show up at the lineup at 5 p.m. on Terry Farm Road,” Lindsey said.
The grand marshal is Laron Holsey, a member of the Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department.
Santa Claus will end the parade in the Cave Spring Firetruck.