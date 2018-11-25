Signs of the season are already popping up around town and the Rome Christmas Parade down Broad Street Tuesday will bring in Santa and Mrs. Claus to officially seal the deal.
More than 15,000 people are expected for the parade, with Grand Marshal William S. Davies, which is set to start at 6:30 p.m. The annual event has kicked off the holidays in Floyd County for more than 60 years.
Old hands will be lining up along the route early, to meet friends and family, have dinner, sing carols, shop the blocks and stake out a good position. Streets will start closing just after 5 p.m. so the floats can get into position.
The staging areas are along Glenn Milner from Sixth Avenue over to East First and East Second avenues. That's where they'll be judged, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Best in Parade last year was Hollywood Baptist Church, with an ornately lighted float featuring an illuminated globe and a band of tiny angels proclaiming the theme — Peace on Earth — surrounded by decorated trees.
This year's theme is The King is Born, and organizers said close to 100 floats are entered. Seven marching bands playing favorite familiar Christmas tunes also are participating in the approximately hour-long procession.
The parade starts at the corner of East First Street and ends at Riverside Parkway, where the floats will start peeling off for their home bases. Bringing up the rear, the float carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus will stop at City Hall to light the community Christmas tree.
The weather is expected to be crisp but clear. The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny skies Tuesday with a high of 45. As the sun fades, so will the temperatures, down to a low of 27 overnight.