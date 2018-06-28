Parade, fireworks part of weekend celebrations
Lindale and Cave Spring are the spots to be this weekend for those looking to get a jump on cheering on the flag-waving riders of patriotic floats and watching colorful bursts of fireworks for Independence Day celebrations.
On Saturday morning, the fifth-annual Lindale Fourth of July parade down Park Avenue will start lining up at Pepperell Primary School at 9:30 a.m. The parade, which is the project of Restoration Lindale Inc., will start at 10 a.m., ending at the First Baptist Church of Lindale.
Participation in the parade is encouraged. Those wishing to find out more, call 706-252-1918 or email restorationlindaleinc@gmail.com.
Before the parade participants line up, an Arts and Crafts Festival will begin at 9 a.m. The festival will be along South First Street — which will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — and will wrap up around 1 p.m. The parking lot by the Gilbreath Recreation Center is for parking.
Tim Reynolds, the president of Restoration Lindale, said in an email that donations to the group are accepted and will be put toward events and restoration projects.
Longtime Lindale supporter and Pepperell High agriculture teacher H.I. Jones has been named as grand marshal for the parade.
Cave Spring will start its Independence Day festivities on Saturday, with a fireworks display in downtown Cave Spring. The show will start at 9 p.m.
Then on Sunday evening a patriotic program will be held at First Baptist Church of Cave Spring, 4 Cedartown St. The church is across the street from Rolater Park. The program starts at 6 p.m.
There will be patriotic music and presentations, along with a salute to all military branches. Included in the music selection will be a tribute to “God Bless America,” to recognize the song’s 100th anniversary.
Refreshments will be provided after the event in the church’s fellowship hall.
For more information, call 706-802-8773.