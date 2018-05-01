Panel seeks more funds for recycling center
County Manager Jamie McCord said the nearly $1.4 million earmarked in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package was initially planned to upgrade the old Watters Street facility. The decision to move operations to the old Zartic plant allowed for significant modernization and provided more space, he said, but also added to the cost.
"These are not luxury items," County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said in presenting a list of items still to be funded.
Two new skid-steer forklifts account for about a third of the shortfall and a truck scale is estimated at $50,000. The rest is to cover office furniture and miscellaneous equipment — including an air compressor and shop fans — along with materials such as asphalt, concrete, fencing, signs and paint.
Members of the joint SWC opted to use money from that fund, which draws on landfill revenue, rather than take it out of the SPLOST. The recommended budget revision must be approved by the Rome City and Floyd County commissions.
McCord said some of the overage would be offset by the sale of the Watters Street property for private redevelopment, although he couldn't estimate the value of the site.
"It looks like a war zone," he said about the North Rome tract that's housed waste recycling operations for decades.
Once the new facility opens and the old facility is cleaned up, McCord said the county would issue a request for proposals. He expects there to be a ready buyer.
"We have three interested parties already," he told the SWC. "One even made a verbal offer, but you can't do that. You have to put it out for bid."
Skeen said the contractors are expected to be done at the Lavender Drive facility "sometime in July." Two sort lines — the major installation — are already in place. Crews are working on the offices, utilities and fire suppression system. There also will be a 30-foot by 40-foot metal building added, so trucks can dump their loads in an enclosed space.
Skeen's crews will be working on the drive and parking lot.
"We still need to put a fence around it, because we're working with inmates," Skeen added.