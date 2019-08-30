Jamieson Palmer is the latest candidate to wothdraw from the November Rome City Commission election. Palmer revealed Friday that he had not updated his voter registration in time to meet the criteria for running for office in the city.
The city election code requires that candidates be a registered voter in the city for 90 days prior to qualifying but he had not transferred his registration from his previous address in the unincorporated section of Floyd County.
His withdrawal comes just days after the withdrawal of Charles Love from a bid to seek one of the three Ward One seats on the commission due to another technicality relative to the timing of the restoration of his civil and voting rights after serving time for a 2005 federal bribery investigation in Tennessee.
In a posting on social media, Palmer said, "In the chaos of the last year, getting settled into a new home, starting a new position job, a second job, while still continuing to manage my own business, I did not ensure that my voter registration was up to date."
Palmer had qualified to seek one of the three seats from Ward Three in West Rome. Incumbents Bill Collins and Craig McDaniel have qualified to run along with Bonny Askew and J.J. Walker Seifert.
"I am more disappointed in myself than any of you could imagine but this isn't a defeat, but it is a powerful lesson. I am still young and the world still needs changing, this isn't the end and I promise you'll see my name on the ballot soon," Palmer said on Facebook.