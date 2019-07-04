Haroon Bajwa can't wait for the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day as a citizen of the United States. Bajwa, owner of The Market on Second Avenue, said Thursday that he is currently awaiting a call from Immigration and Naturalization officials with a firm date for what he hopes will be his final interview.
Bajwa came to the U.S. from Gujranwala, Pakistan, three years ago. His wife was already an American citizen and the two families knew each other, so that is how Bajwa landed in Rome.
"I am very happy in this country. It has given me so many opportunities to do business," Bajwa said while sporting a T-shirt with the U.S. flag waving across the front. He bought The Market on Second Avenue about two years ago.
"I feel so very blessed to be here," Bajwa reiterated. He said the opportunities in the U.S. for both himself and his family are far greater than what life would have been in the Punjab province of Pakistan.
In addition to his wife, Bajwa has a little girl who is three-years-old and a son, now six-months-old.