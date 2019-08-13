A pair of local nonprofits are each vying for $25,000 in grant money as part of an upcoming online vote.
State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program is looking to help out 40 organizations, with two local agencies having already made the cut for the top 200 - Elevation House and the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
Those remaining agencies, selected from an initial number of 2000, will compete for online votes Wednesday. The top 40 vote-getters will each receive their own $25,000 grant.
“We need individuals in the Rome and Floyd community to rally around Elevation House and Family Resource Center,” said local State Farm agent Matt Medley. “Imagine all the great work that will be done when we secure $50,000 for our community to support adults living with mental illness and prevent child abuse.”
Voting opens Wednesday at midnight and closes just before midnight on August 23 at neighborhoodassist.com where individuals are able to search for their favorite organization and vote up to 10 times daily for each organization, or split their votes between the two.
"Grant's like this are critical, especially being our first year of funding," said Elevation House Executive Director Carrie Edge, who hopes to make the final cut. "Winning would be absolutely amazing and would make a huge impact for our members."
According to Edge, $25,000 would pay for a full year of treatment for five individual adults.
"It's literally one fifth of our total annual budget," Edge said. "I literally jumped up and down as high as my desk when I read we made the top 200."
For the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, a $25,000 grant would mean lifting some of the organization's current limitations, according to executive director Tina Bartleson.
"For us it would support our in-home parent aid program," said Bartleson. "We use that to provide support for overwhelmed parents, reducing the risk of child abuse in those homes."
Bartleson said the organization would use the funds to expand parent education classes, meeting a currently overwhelming need.
"We just don't have the funding or staff to meet the current demand," Bartleson said.
Both directors said they hoped the community would come out strong for each organization when voting begins.
"We'll be blasting out some Facebook promotions," said Bartleson. "We hope people will also share the votes between us and Elevation House."
To learn more about these two organizations and their work in the community, visit Elevation House at elevationhouse.org and Family Resource Center at exchangeclubfrc.org.