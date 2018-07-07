Paddleboarders and kayakers pack Rome's rivers Saturday
Anglers took to the river in kayaks and canoes early on for a fishing derby, followed by paddleboard, canoe and kayak races.
Mike Sams, co-owner of the River Dog Outpost, said the event is something that he had his wife Connie Sams have been wanting to do since they opened their paddleboard shop in downtown Rome three and a half years ago. Connie now serves on the DDA promotions committee and was instrumental in putting the event together.
"When we first started renting boards off the top of the truck here at the boat ramp, a lot of people didn't even know what a paddleboard was. Now it's great to see a whole lot of paddleboards and a lot more kayaks on the water now, people taking advantage of the natural resources,” Mike Sams said.
Josh Wiggins, Rome, was the winner of both the top overall length of fish and largest individual fish competition with three largemouth bass and a striper. The total length was more than 50 inches and one of the largemouth measured more than 17 inches, according to Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman of the Coosa River Basin Initiative who oversaw the fishing tournament segment of the inaugural event.
More than 30 people were pre-registered for the event and others showed up Saturday to check in before the fishing and races got started
Chris Rucker, Spartanburg, South Carolnia, came all the way to Rome to participate in the six-mile kayak race.
Joe Giovinco from Peachtree City is a regular paddleboard competitor. He got the paddleboarding bug six years ago on a wedding trip to Hawaii.
"I grew up wake boarding right here in Atlanta with all the lakes we have, but when I got into the paddleboard (in Hawaii) I thought this is cool, I can take this back home. Georgia is a great place for paddleboarding," Giovinco said. He found out about the Spirit if the Sun Festival on the web site Paddle Guru and decided to make the trip up for the six-mile race.
Ashley Ray, originally from Chattanooga, graduated from Berry and decided to stay in Rome. She took up paddleboarding about a year ago as a way of making new friends and paddled in the three-mile race Saturday. "It's good fun to be in the water and out in nature," Ray said.
David Stephenson, Acworth, won the one-mile stand up paddle race, Neil Walsard, Sandy Springs, won the three-mile stand up paddle and Mike Sams, Rome, won the six-mile stand up paddle. Amy Murphy, Woodstock, won the women's stand up paddle event.
William Newby of Rome won the one-mile kayak race, while Chris Rucker from Spartanburg, S.C. won the six-mile kayak event.
Yoga demonstrations and lessons were held at Bridgepoint Plaza between 1 and 5 p.m.
An after race party and concert with music by Mario Diaz was cancelled after a heavy thunderstorm rolled through Rome just after 5 p.m.