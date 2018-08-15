Owners get OK for new home Between the Rivers
Significant water damage was also the result of heavy rains pouring through the massive opening in the roof created by the tree. Heavy rains led to significant water damage inside the house leaving little choice but to demolish it.
Historic guidelines suggest that new buildings should be contemporary in nature and not necessarily an imitation of the past. However, they should also be of a design that is visually compatible with the existing older structures in the neighborhood
Architect Bill Jones said the new two-story farm-house style structure would feature a brick foundation with chimney and huge porch.
"We'll try to keep the brick and wrought iron fence (which remained) in front of the property," Jones said
Rome attorney Jule Peek was approved for a major facade renovation on both the front and rear of his building at 214 Broad St. Peek is seeking federal tax credits for the project which come with tight federal regulations.
Architect Jones, who is also working with Peek, said the plan includes removal of the current stucco façade to expose brick and repaint steel columns. A new glass and wood storefront will be installed.
Stephen Googe was back before the HPC Wednesday for additional work at 407 E. Third St. The HPC originally approved Googe's plans for renovation of the old building in June of 2014.
Googe plans to decrease the height of a dormer at the top front of the home were approved, along with the addition of a glass gable on the rear of the house to enhance the view of Rome's iconic Clocktower.
Googe also got the okay for a two-story breakfast room in the rear adjacent to an already approved deck. HPC members almost unanimously expressed their happiness with the plan to have the front dormer brought back down to be more in proportion with the rest of the facade.
"I made a lot of mistakes through the process," Googe told the HPC. He finally retained architect Beth Dunay, a member of the HPC, to assist with final plans for the house. Dunay recused herself from participating in the vote on the project.
Historic preservation planner Brittany Griffin told the panel that her office was working to have a number of local properties added to the national Register of Historic Places including the old fire station on South Broad Street. She said the process generally takes from two to five years.