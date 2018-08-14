Over the Moon Antiques coming to Central Plaza
Over the Moon Antiques will open on Sept. 1. and feature a lot of Lewis' merchandise along with items from some of her vendors.
Lewis will be filling the vacancy at 27 Central Plaza left by the closure of Cycle Therapy.
She started out at a shop on North Broad over 20 years ago, then went down to the Cotton Block and has been at River City Antiques on Spider Webb Drive for the past eight years.
“I decided it’s time I venture out and have my own. I’m going to have vendors and it’s air-conditioned.” Lewis said excitedly.
In addition to antiques, Lewis plans to offer gifts, up-cycled furniture, home decor accessories and much more.
"To me, antiques are made so much more superbly, better quality products and they can also be refurbished into today's styles that people might like," Lewis said.
She said there won't be anything like pressed-board furniture.
"They're going to be really nice pieces that are affordable to all," Lewis said.
Over the Moon Antiques will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. She does not plan to open on Sunday unless she feels a demand. The opening on Sept. 1 will be something of a soft opening just to see how things go.
Vendors who are interested in having a space are encouraged to drop by Central Plaza this Friday where Lewis will be working in preparation for the opening.