Over 5,000 expected for track event
Adding to an already packed lineup of festivities in the days following the Fourth of July, over 5,000 people are expected to flock to Rome for the USA Track and Field Region 4 Junior Olympic Championships from July 5-8 at Barron Stadium and the Throws Center on Riverside Parkway.
Lisa Smith, the director of the Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced the event to community and business leaders Wednesday at a meeting of the City of Rome’s tourism board of directors.
The event will bring some of the best athletes ages 7 to 18 from Georgia, Florida and South Carolina in the sport into town to compete, with a chance at qualifying for the National Junior Olympic Championships in North Carolina in late July. Around 2,200 to 2,500 athletes are expected. And with the addition of family members, that number could grow to well beyond 5,000.
"That's a really big deal," said Nick Bridges, the head Rome High track and field coach, of the yearlong effort to get the event. "My hope is to blow their minds so they are begging us to come back again."
Bridges has high hopes for the event, seeking it out as an opportunity to jumpstart a community youth track program and to recruit more events, possibly the national championships at some point.
July 7 will be one of the busiest days downtown, as the event coincides with the Spirit of the Sun Festival for Downtown Saturday bringing daylong activities.
Volunteers are needed to help with parking and other activities outside of the stadium. Anyone interested can email Bridges at Nbridges@rcs.rome.ga.us.
The Roman Chariot fleet has expanded to four golf carts with the addition of new Yamaha six-seaters and three new drivers, Smith told the board. While rides are free, those wishing to rent a cart, a rate of $25 per hour has been set to cover the cost of providing a driver and gas.
The service operates Friday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Rides while downtown can be requested by texting 706-413-2822.
City Manager Sammy Rich also updated the board on the progress of selecting an architectural firm from the six who submitted bids to design the new indoor tennis center at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, after a day of interviews Tuesday. The hope is to announce the firm chosen within the next several days, at the conclusion of negotiations.
The goal is to have the facility built in time for the Atlantic Coast Conference men's and women's championships in April 2020. According to the proposal specs, the total construction related budget is approximately $3.1 million.
The meeting was held at the newly-built special events pavilion between Oak Hill and the Martha Berry Museum. The Christopher Browning Pavilion is named in honor of Al Christopher, a 1961 Berry College graduate, and his wife Becky Christopher, whose maiden name is Browning — the two met at Berry. Christopher donated materials and labor while doing much of the woodwork at his shop in Destin, Florida.