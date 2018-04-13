Over 800 apply for 594 Rome, Floyd County pre-K slots
The number of pre-K applications received by the Rome and Floyd County school systems for next school year exceeds the slots each of them are allotted by the state, as is regularly the case, with a current combined waiting list exceeding 200 names.
However, the lottery-funded pre-K program waiting lists for each school system are significantly thinned out as the next school year approaches. Officials work to find spots for four-year-olds at other schools in their system as well as private pre-K providers certified by DECAL — Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. This process goes on all year long, as students leave and come in.
Tina Black, a parental involvement specialist with Floyd County Schools, said even if they cannot get Floyd County students into their program it’s essential to find a spot for them somewhere that can to ensure there is not a learning gap when students reach kindergarten. The curriculum used at private centers is the same teachers use in Floyd County Schools, she continued.
“It’s so beneficial to our students,” Black said. “And it’s so beneficial to our system.”
“The state really wants to fill all of their slots they have in Rome,” regardless of if they are public or private programs, said Debbie Downer, the chief academic officer for Rome City Schools.
DECAL uses birth records to determine the number of classrooms — 22 students each — each system will be funded for. Each system can move a classroom to another school as trends call for, with authorization from DECAL.
Floyd County has more than double the amount of classrooms — 19 for 418 slots — than Rome City, which has eight for 176 slots. Each system uses a lottery system, with priority for those applying in-district, to determine placement in schools with more students than slots — Floyd County did theirs in February and Rome did theirs last week. Black said the intervening months between lottery day and the start of school opens a window to whittle down waiting lists.
There have been more than 600 applications for the 418 slots, which are divided between the eight primary schools, in Floyd County for next school year, Black said, leaving a waiting list with 182 names. This is slightly less than double the waiting list last February — for this school year there is no waiting list right now.
“We totally wish we got more spots than we get,” Black said.
Rome City received 200 applications for its 176 slots with West End and Elm Street elementary schools, which both have 22 slots each (the only schools that do), having the largest waiting lists.
West End had 62 applications and Elm Street had 35, leaving a waiting list of 40 and 13 respectively. The combined waiting list for these two schools next year is down 16 from this time last year.
Anna K. Davie was the only other elementary school to have more applications, 48, than slots, 44. North Heights and West Central could absorb 33 students — 30 for North Heights, 3 for West Central — leaving a waiting list of 24. After filling out classrooms, allowing parents to apply for slots at other schools than they originally applied for, the system creates a district-wide waiting list to draw from throughout the year, Downer said.
“The sooner that we have children in school and give them vocabulary and work with their language development,” Downer said, then it’s more likely they will be on track for reading at or above grade level — a critical indicator of future achievement.