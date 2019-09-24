The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just released a new report indicating that outdoor recreation spending accounts for approximately 2.2% of Georgia's economy.
The report indicates that fishing is the number one conventional outdoor recreation revenue producer and RV camping is number two. Floyd County has a park that is ideally suited to take advantage of that trend in the Mayo's Bar Lock and Dam Park south of Rome overlooking the Coosa River.
The park, managed by the Parks and Rec department, is getting new attention from the new administration at Parks and Rec. Director Todd Wofford is hoping to bring on an a third-party reservations firm, Reserve America, which has a mobile app that can direct people to the Lock and Dam if someone puts in a search for campgrounds within a certain distance of Rome, or Atlanta or any other location in the region.
"They come well recommended from other rec departments that have camp sites," said Jim Alred, recreation services manager. It will be able to tell if sites are available and people would be able to pay online using their charge card. Right now, people call in reservations to the camp store where the caretaker may be able to answer the phone, or might not if he is out on the grounds.
"It will help ease the process on people coming here, but also ease the process on us, too. We think the Lock and Dam is a very unique place and has lots to offer."
The park has 31 campsites with the average site renting for $24 a night. "We haven't spent a lot of money advertising it," Wofford said.
Joe Bruner and his wife Cheri, who moved to Cedartown recently, were in Rome shopping Monday and saw the signs to the Lock and Dam Park Monday on their way home to Cedartown. They followed the signs to the park, liked what they saw and came back to fish Tuesday.
The park has long been a favorite of anglers across North Georgia. Visitors to the park can observe people fishing from the historic lock just about any day. On weekends, particularly, in the winter months, it is often packed with people fishing for bass and crappie. Alred said he did not know how much revenue the park store was generating related to fishing supplies.
"It's not a huge revenue generator for us, but it is convenience. Lock and Dam is not exactly centrally located, which is part of the appeal of it," Alred said.
Wofford said the campground at the Lock and Dam Park is full for this coming weekend and all the way through next week. The sell-out is directly related to the Going Caching Pirates on Parade mega-event in Rome next week. The campground at Lock and Dam Park only generated $55,000 in revenue last year, and Wofford is seeking to make some changes that he hopes can double that revenue in coming years.
The Rocky Mountain Public Fishing Area, managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources off Big Texas Valley Road northwest of Rome, is another site well-suited to be a major draw for outdoor recreation. Its lakes are full of fish and the campground has 356 developed sites with nine walk-in camp sites. The park does not take advance reservations for the camp sites, all of which are first-come, first-served.