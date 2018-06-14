Outdoor enthusiasts pump billions into Georgia economy
"We don't even track how much they have to bribe their spouses to get to go," Williams said.
Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Williams, during a presentation to the Rome Rotary Club Thursday, said Georgia has more than 630,000 licensed hunters and 1.2 million anglers. The state parks division of the DNR attracts more than 10 million visitors annually, which produces another billion dollars in economic impact.
The DNR budget now exceeds $280 million, which includes a significant amount of flow-through money from the federal government. His agency oversees activity on over a million acres of public land.
The commissioner said a proposal to expand the capacity of deer hunters to take advantage of baiting is really a misnomer.
"Baiting has been legal for over 20 years," Williams said. "All this does is allow the hunters to move closer to something that is already in the woods." A public meeting on the proposal is set for Tuesday at Armuchee High School at 7 p.m.
Williams said a decision to take guns and badges away from some DNR employees, wildlife technicians and state park personnel was done to consolidate authority in rangers who serve in the Law Enforcement division.
"I had guys wearing four different colored shirts, wearing different badges but all carrying a gun. They're all trained to different standards, they had engagement standards that were different, and I made the decision that we need one law enforcement agency for this department that can support all our different divisions," Williams said.
An increase in license fees has helped generate additional revenue that has helped provide enough funding for a ranger school which currently has 40 prospects that will undergo a 28 week-training program.
"I'm hopeful we can have an academy every year," Williams said.
Wildlife drives the agency's future land acquisition efforts.
"Hunters and fishermen get the benefit from the it," Williams said. He explained the state is lobbying to keep the gopher tortoise off the endangered species list because it could change all manner of land use in South Georgia.
"It's all about balance in our agency. We realize that industry and natural resources don't have to be at odds with each other," Williams said. "We look at our agency through a prism of balance. We also motivate Georgians to get outside and we do a ton of youth stuff."
Getting more Georgians outside is the key to making sure that residents of the state, and visitors alike love, understand and appreciate all that the state has to offer, from the mountains in the north to the beaches along the coast.