Outdoor Adventure Day welcomes fall with huge crowd
"I really like this place," said Jonathan Munday, 6, from Fairmount, who had never been to the park before. He immediately headed for the lakes and some fishing as soon as he arrived. "I know how to cast, my dad showed me," Munday said.
Yary Gonzalez, 5, of Rome was so excited about catching a large channel catfish that she walked all around one of the lakes at the park to show off her catch.
DNR has been conducting the event in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day to help promote outdoor activities and give families an opportunity for some fun outdoors to promote hunting and fishing as alternatives to video games and smart phones for children.
DNR Game Management Regional Supervisor Chuck Waters said that the future of hunting and fishing depends on the grooming of the next generation of hunters and anglers who pay for programming through excise taxes on hunting and fishing gear. Waters said he wasn't sure what the final count was but that over 900 had been to the event before a free hot dog lunch was served.
Jim Hakala, a fisheries biologist had a big tent set up with fishing poles the kids could use and all the worms needed to bait the catfish that had been stocked into the lakes for the youngsters to catch. Many of the stocked fish had been tagged and children who caught a tagged fish could show it to the DNR personnel and win all kinds of prizes including new rods and reels.
Emily Vines, 10, of Rome showed how much she had already learned about conservation, as after landing a nice fish, then realizing that it was not one of the tagged fish, got her step-father Cory Hudgins to toss it back into the lake for someone else to hook.
Youngsters endured long lines for a shot at the climbing wall and Braden Cheek, 8, from Dalton was one of the first Saturday morning to make it all the way to the top of the wall, carefully negotiating the wall and looking back at his mom from time to time. It wasn't unusual to watch a child climb the wall, then go back and wait through the line for another shot, perhaps on a different route up the wall.
Waters said he believed that archery and the climbing wall were the big hits for the children, but the pedal boats and canoes stayed busy throughout the event as well.