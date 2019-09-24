It may not feel quite like fall yet, but the calendar says it is officially fall and the reservations book at James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park just south of Summerville off U.S. 27 definitely reflects that it is fall.
The annual Outdoor Adventure Day is set for the park this Saturday, and new Park Superintendent David Norboge said he's been told to expect between 1,500 and 2,000 youngsters to visit the park to learn more about outdoor activities from archery to rock wall climbing to fishing in the twin lakes at the park. The one-day event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Kids Fishing Rodeo is one of the big draws for the event. Half of one of the lakes will have a net pulled across it and then stocked with 3,000 catfish. DNR Fisheries personnel will be on hand with plenty of rods and reels, along with bait for the youngsters. The kids will have a five-fish limit and it's not unusual for youngsters to make that limit in fairly short order.
Wildlife Management staff will be on hand with 3-D targets for the archery lessons, while others will man the BB gun range and climbing wall. The other half of the upper lake is set aside for canoes and paddle boats.
Hot dogs and drinks are free as long as they last. The only fee for Outdoor Adventure Day Saturday is the $5 per car parking pass which is standard at all state parks.
Jason Clark with Southeastern Reptile Rescue will be on hand for programs to help anyone ready to venture into the mountains this fall understand the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes.
Outdoor Adventure Day is part of the annual National Hunting and Fishing Day observance. Georgia residents do not need a fishing license or a special trout license to fish on any public waters in the state including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.
Cabins and campsites at Floyd State Park are full all the way into November.
"These are the busiest months of the year. Even during the week the cabins are booked fully and all of our campsites are already reserved. There may be a few openings on week days," Norboge said.
The color on the north flank of Taylor Ridge can be breathtaking.
"Every year is different, it depends on a lot of things," Norboge said. "I've never seen so many hardwoods and I can only imagine this is going to be some kind of special fall."