The Rome Noon Optimist Club celebrated its 70th birthday Monday, having been first organized Monday, Dec. 3, 1948. Optimists shown preparing to cut the traditional cake are Bruce Peace, from left, Zone Lt. Governor for North Georgia, and Noon Club officers Dr. Bob Puckett, president, Jan Leonard, treasurer, and Larry Russell, president-elect. The Rome Club currently has 90 members, the largest Optimist Club in Georgia. Officers of the founding club, all now deceased, included Dr. Herman Gray, president, Robert R. Johnson, first vice president, Bruce Hamler, second vice president, Melvin Owens, secretary-treasurer, and C.L. Thomson, sergeant-at-arms. The club meets each at 11:45 each Monday at Three Rivers Stadium.
Most Popular
Articles
- FOOTBALL: Revenge-minded Warner Robins brings end to Rome’s season
- Even Santa calls in sick once in a while
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday December 2, 8 p.m.
- Ringgold police find 18 guns in trunk of convicted felon’s car
- Christmas-like weather for Christmas parade tonight
- PREP BASKETBALL: Model’s Montana Moats scores 44 points in a game
- FOOTBALL: Rockmart headed to historic title game
- Man connected to road rage incident turns himself in
- George B. Reed Jr.: Want to really drain the swamp?
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m.