Optimist Club 70th

The Rome Noon Optimist Club celebrated its 70th birthday Monday, having been first organized Monday, Dec. 3, 1948.  Optimists shown preparing to cut the traditional cake are Bruce Peace, from left, Zone Lt. Governor for North Georgia, and Noon Club officers Dr. Bob Puckett, president, Jan Leonard, treasurer, and Larry Russell, president-elect. The Rome Club currently has 90 members, the largest Optimist Club in Georgia.  Officers of the founding club, all now deceased, included Dr. Herman Gray, president, Robert R. Johnson, first vice president, Bruce Hamler, second vice president, Melvin Owens, secretary-treasurer, and C.L. Thomson, sergeant-at-arms. The club meets each at 11:45 each Monday at Three Rivers Stadium. / Contributed

The Rome Noon Optimist Club celebrated its 70th birthday Monday, having been first organized Monday, Dec. 3, 1948.  Optimists shown preparing to cut the traditional cake are Bruce Peace, from left, Zone Lt. Governor for North Georgia, and Noon Club officers Dr. Bob Puckett, president, Jan Leonard, treasurer, and Larry Russell, president-elect. The Rome Club currently has 90 members, the largest Optimist Club in Georgia.  Officers of the founding club, all now deceased, included Dr. Herman Gray, president, Robert R. Johnson, first vice president, Bruce Hamler, second vice president, Melvin Owens, secretary-treasurer, and C.L. Thomson, sergeant-at-arms. The club meets each at 11:45 each Monday at Three Rivers Stadium.