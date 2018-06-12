Open house set for Thursday on airport runway extension
Plans call for lengthening the main runway at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport to 7,000 feet from 6,000 feet to accommodate a wider variety of corporate aircraft. The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains just over $5.7 million for the project.
Consultants will have maps set up at the recreation center to show the extent of the project and safety zones, and will be available to answer questions.
Residents may drop in any time between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. or between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. No formal presentation is planned.
The Floyd County Commission will be accepting written comments on the project through June 28.
Comments may be submitted during the open house and to County Clerk Erin Elrod by email at elrode@floydcountyga.org or by mail at Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., Suite 206, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Environmental studies have been underway for more than a year. The project will include any mitigation necessary for a federal construction permit, engineering, grading, paving, installation of runway and taxi lights and signage.