Online shoppers to pay sales tax
The 5-4 ruling overturns two older decisions that said if a business was shipping a product to a state where it didn't have a physical presence — such as a warehouse, store or office — the business didn't have to collect the state's sales tax.
South Dakota, which does not have an income tax, enacted a law that deliberately challenged the requirement and local officials are calling its victory in the high court a win for all states.
"It's a game-changer," said Rome City Commissioner Evie McNiece, who's serving her second term on the Georgia Municipal Association's revenue and finance committee.
"This is something GMA and the cities have been working on for a decade," McNiece added. "It is leveling the playing field for our own retailers and we estimate the impact for local governments to be about $300 million a year."
The Georgia General Assembly enacted the state law this year, in anticipation of the Supreme Court's decision. Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, sponsored House Bill 61 in the Senate, shepherding it through the Finance Committee he chairs. The effective date is Jan. 1, 2019.
"I think the timing of our bill was perfect," Hufstetler said. "Now our Department of Revenue and attorneys will get to work putting a system in place."
Floyd County businesses must collect a 7-percent sales tax, with 4 percent of that earmarked for the state. Hufstetler said that gives businesses in other states and countries an immediate pricing advantage when vying for Georgia customers.
It also affects the revenue stream officials count on to offset property taxes.
"Our cities, counties and schools have seen declining revenue in recent years. This will be a shot in the arm for them," Hufstetler said. "And for the state's share, I hope we can follow with another cut to our income tax."
Hufstetler was instrumental in crafting legislation that drops the top tax rate to 5.75 percent, from 6 percent, next year and schedules a decrease to 5.5 percent in 2020.
"This should get us down to at least 5 percent in the future," he said.
Floyd County Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace also called the Supreme Court's decision "great news," focusing on the ripple effect on economic development.
"It levels the playing field for those who invest in brick-and-mortar facilities in our communities, pay property taxes and employ our citizens," she said.
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote — in an opinion joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — that the previous decisions were flawed.
“Each year the physical presence rule becomes further removed from economic reality and results in significant revenue losses to the States," he wrote, calling the physical presence rule "an incorrect interpretation of the Commerce Clause."
In his dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that Congress, not the court, should change the rules if necessary. Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor signed on.
Hufstetler said he also thought Congress should have addressed the issue, "but Congress has had a lot of years to act and has failed to do so."
McNiece said there's been a growing trend of shoppers trying out items at local stores, then leaving to buy the item online. That's unfair, she said, to the business owners and community.
Large retailers including Apple, Macy’s, Target and Walmart also argued the physical presence rule was unfair. They have brick-and-mortar stores nationwide and already generally collect sales tax from their customers who buy online.
Amazon.com, with its network of warehouses, also collects sales tax in every state that charges it, though third party sellers who use the site to sell goods don’t have to.
Online sellers that haven’t been charging sales tax on goods shipped to every state range from Overstock.com, electronics retailer Newegg and jewelry website Blue Nile to pet products site Chewy.com and clothier L.L. Bean.
Smaller sellers who use eBay and Etsy also haven’t been collecting sales tax nationwide. Georgia's law applies to companies that do at least $250,000 worth of sales or 200 transactions a year in the state.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.