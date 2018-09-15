One taken to hospital after wreck in West Rome
One woman was taken to Floyd Medical Center following a two-vehicle wreck at Billy Pyle Road and Kingfisher Circle in West Rome early Saturday afternoon.
According to Rome police:
The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am, Charlene McDaniel, attempted to make a right turn onto Billy Pyle Road from Kingfisher Circle when she struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 59-year-old Connie Barris. The collision was almost head on, sending the Jeep into a ditch and up into a utility pole.
Erik Evans, who lives two doors down from the wreck scene said he heard a lot noise and came out of his house to see what happened.
He ran to the driver of the Pontiac, McDaniel, to make sure she was alright then went to the Jeep where he discovered Barris was conscious but unresponsive.
"We had to break out the back window and unlock the back door so we could unlock the front door to see if she was okay," Evans said.
He and another neighbor waited by the car until emergency personnel arrived.
Barris was still being treated in the emergency room at the Floyd Medical Center Saturday evening.
McDaniel said she wasn't sure what had happened.
"I was coming around the corner and all of a sudden I saw that glass coming out. I'm glad I had my sunglasses on," McDaniel said.
Sgt. Brandon Pledger said McDaniel will be charged with failure to yield the right of way.