One injured in five-vehicle wreck near Floyd Medical Center Thursday
Rome Police indicate that one woman was taken to a hospital from a five vehicle wreck Thursday at Turner McCall Boulevard and Second Avenue, right beside Floyd Medical Center.
According to Rome Police reports:
Misty Perdue, 36, from Cartersville, was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device causing the wreck.
Officer John Hunter said Perdue was eastbound coming from Shorter Avenue when she apparently ran the red light at the Second Avenue/Martha Berry Boulevard intersection. Perdue's Ford Expedition broadsided a Nissan Maxim that was crossing from Martha Berry Boulevard.
The impact sent the Nissan up onto the curb near the hospital sign and sent the Expedition careening into three vehicles which were northbound on Second Avenue.
Jonathan Camp, Rome, the driver of a Toyota 4 Runner, said he was just sitting at the light when cars starting banging off each other.
"It was just a blur," Camp said.
The unidentified female driver of a Nissan Juke was taken to FMC for a check-up. Hunter said the woman's injuries did not appear to be life threatening, but rescue personnel did put the woman in a neck brace prior to transfer.