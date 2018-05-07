GBI called in to investigate officer involved shooting
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate an officer involved shooting this afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 411 at the loop after a high speed chase.
A woman was killed by Georgia State Patrol trooper around 3 p.m. after a chase which came from the Cave Spring area. Police have not identified the person killed at this point.
Assistant Floyd County Police Chief Tom Ewing asked the public to try and avoid the area. Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting and the area may be blocked for a while.
The GBI will be giving a press conference at 7:15 p.m. in the training room of the Floyd County Police Department regarding the chase and subsequent events.